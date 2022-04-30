They find a patient with nephrolithiasis related to diabetes insipidus and consumption of desmopressin

The specialists highlighted that this is the second case recorded in the medical literature.

Dr. Natalia Valle, resident of the Family Medicine residency program at Hospital Mayaguez Medical Center, during the presentation of the case. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Rare cases never cease to amaze specialists, who face important challenges that reveal new details about the care of patients with challenging diagnoses that require an immediate response.

This is a 61-year-old male patient, of Latin origin, whose only known personal history was diabetes insipidus under treatment with desmopressin since adolescence.

As indicated by Dr. Natalia Valle, a resident of the Family Medicine residency program at the Hospital Mayaguez Medical Center, during the diagnostic process it was determined that the test results presented a remarkable result with reserved renal function and no signs of infection, but the images showed nephrolithiasis bilateral and moderate right hidruniluberitoris.

Another important aspect highlighted by the researchers was that the patient also had diabetes insupidus, a rare disease with an approximate prevalence of 25,000 individuals.

The nephrolithiasis to a common medical condition in which pieces of solid material accumulate between the tube between the kidney and the bladder. Kidney stones are more common in men than women and tend to form in adults between the ages of 20 and 50.

The treatment of this disease focused on reducing urinary flow through a drug called desmopressin. After the patient was admitted with intense pain at the level of the right flank and inguinal radiator to the emergency department.

“This patient underwent surgery, a yestin duogo was placed without complications and was later scheduled for lithotripsy and did not have any type of complication,” explained Dr. Valle.

The researcher highlighted that the nephrolithiasis in a patient with diabetes insipidus, and previously treated with desmopressin, “it only occurred once in 2004 and whose reference we use for this case report”.

The doctor emphasized that diabetes insipidus It is associated with an alteration in the urinary concentration mechanisms, which result mainly from a decrease in the secretion of antidiuretic hormone or vasopressin. This basically results in highly diluted urine excretion.

“The treatment of these patients is focused on compensating for this alteration through desmopressin: a drug that has been associated with different adverse effects such as hypertension, hypoanatremia, but its relationship with nephrolithiasis is not clearly established.

Finally, he mentioned that this patient used desmopressin for 43 years and had no complications, until the moment he developed the nephrolithiasis.

Dr. Sergio Delgado, resident of the Family Medicine residency program at Hospital Mayaguez Medical Center, and Dr. Javier Lugo de Jesús, director of the Family Medicine residency program at Hospital Mayaguez Medical Center, also participated in the research. .

See the case presentation: