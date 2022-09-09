They find a skeleton from the Stone Age that changes what we thought of prehistoric medicine

PREHISTORIC AMPUTATION (AP)

A 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia with the left foot missing and part of the left leg showing the oldest evidence of an amputationaccording to a new study.

Scientists say that the mutilation was done to the “patient” when he was a child, and that he later lived for several years. This prehistoric surgery could show that humans were already making medical advances much earlier than previously thoughtaccording to the study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Specialists found the tomb while exploring a cave in Borneo, in a jungle region famous for some of the world’s oldest rock art, said study lead researcher Tim Maloney, an archaeologist at Australia’s Griffith University.

Much of the skeleton was intact, but his left foot and lower left leg were missing, he explained. After examining the remains, investigators concluded that the missing foot bones were not in the grave, nor had the person lost them in an accident, but were carefully severed.

The remaining leg bone showed a clean, sloping cut that had healed, Maloney said. There was no evidence of infection, as might be expected if the child’s leg had been bitten off by some animal, say a crocodile. There was also no evidence of a crush fracture, which would be expected if he had lost his leg in an accident.

Apparently the person lived another six to nine years after losing the limb and ultimately died of unknown causes as a young adult, researchers say.

This shows that prehistoric foragers knew enough about medicine to perform surgery without fatal blood loss and infection, the authors concluded. The researchers don’t know the type of tool used to amputate the limb or how infection was prevented, but they surmise that the cuts were made with a sharp stone tool, noting that some of the region’s abundant plants have medicinal properties.

Also, the community would have had to care for the child for years to come, because surviving in the rugged terrain would not have been easy for an amputee.

This ancient surgery “rewrites the history of human medical knowledge and development,” Malone told a news conference.

Before this discovery, the oldest example of an amputation dated back 7,000 years and corresponded to a French farmer who had part of his forearm removed. Scientists used to think that advanced medical practices developed about 10,000 years ago, when human groups settled as agricultural societies, according to the study.

However, this research adds to growing evidence that medical care among humans goes back much further in historysaid Alecia Schrenk, an anthropologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who was not involved in the study.

“For a long time it had been assumed that health care was a more recent invention,” Schrenk said in an email. “Research like the one in this article shows that prehistoric people were not left to fend for themselves.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

