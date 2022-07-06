They find cause for arrest against the suspect of killing Jennifer Maldonado Padua

Judge Welda Rivera, of the Utuado Court, determined cause for arrest against Anthony Salva Riverasuspected in the murder of his co-worker, Jennifer Michelle Maldonado Paduayesterday, tuesday.

Bail was set at $1 million on each charge.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, “according to the evidence evaluated by the Prosecutor’s Office, the man faces a charge of murder in the first degree, as defined in Article 93 of the Penal Code, and another charge for violating article 6.06 of the Law of Weapons, for the use of a white weapon to commit the crime.

It was reported that prosecutors Yusell Santiago Rodríguez and Herminio González Pérez represent the Public Ministry in the hearing that is being held in accordance with Rule 6 of Criminal Procedure.

Salvá Rivera, 26, who initially reported Maldonado Padua as missing, became the main suspect in his death, as he kept offering versions that did not agree with what agents from the Police Bureau were corroborating.

Precisely, the director of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Arecibo, Carlos Velezindicated earlier to The new day that the complexity of the case is due to the fact that the suspect, who worked as a security guard with the victim at the Arecibo Hydroelectric Plant, presented several versions during the preliminary investigation of the case.

Anthony Salvá Rivera, suspected of murdering Jennifer Michelle Maldonado Padua. (Supplied)

The scene is composed (two or more scenes where the events of the same crime occurred) because the Police begin their intervention in Arecibo, a town where Maldonado Padua had allegedly disappeared, but then finds the lifeless body of the woman in a cliff, near a river, in the Arenas neighborhood in Utuado.

When confronted with the Uniformed agents, the suspect would have admitted having taken Maldonado Padua’s life. The murder of Maldonado Padua It constitutes the 26th violent death of a woman so far this year.