They find classified documents that were in Trump’s house in Mar-a-Lago

(CNN) — The National Archives acknowledged Friday that it discussed with the Justice Department that classified documents were found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago after former President Donald Trump left office, according to a letter from archivist David Ferriero to the Justice Oversight Commission. the camera.

The letter, released by the Archives on Friday, also provided more details about reports that Trump broke records after he was warned not to do so while he was president.

The Archives arranged for the transportation of about 15 boxes of records from Trump’s Florida resort last month after the agency searched for them among the former president’s equipment.

“NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes,” Ferriero wrote, responding to a question from the House. “Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA personnel have contacted the Department of Justice.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN previously reported that the Archives had asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records.

The Archives, which maintain records of the executive branch after a president leaves office, said in Friday’s letter that they are “in the process of inventorying the contents of the boxes.” That process is expected to be complete by February 25, Ferriero wrote.

The Archives also asked Trump’s representatives to search for additional records that may be missing from the government’s collection, according to the letter.

In 2018, the Archives asked a White House lawyer for more information about media reports at the time that Trump was tearing up documents and that White House staff would tape them back together.

But the problem continued, the Archives told the House committee on Friday.

“The White House Counsel’s Office indicated that they would address the matter,” Ferriero wrote. “After the end of the Trump Administration, NARA learned that additional paper records that had been destroyed by former President Trump were included in the records transferred to us. Although White House staff during the Trump Administration recovered and taped up some of the files, the White House had failed to piece together a number of other broken records that were transferred.”

Trump’s handling of presidential files

The issues that have arisen regarding Trump’s presidential record since he left office follow a pattern of behavior that preceded his presidency and continued during his four-year term.

Failing to adhere to normal preservation procedures, the then-president often tore up documents, drafts and memos after reading them and is said to have periodically flushed papers down the toilet in the White House residence, only to be discovered later when repairmen they were called in to fix the clogged toilets. Trump previously denied the allegations.

Other times, the former president would have his aides carry boxes of unread memos, articles and draft tweets aboard Air Force One for him to review and then tear into pieces.

Trump’s handling of records both inside the White House and after his presidency could come under intense legal scrutiny in the coming months as congressional investigators probe the Archives-initiated transfer of records, but experts do not believe he will face criminal charges. Potentially, more could come to light in a series of books about the Trump White House to be published this year by former White House aides and journalists who closely covered the administration.