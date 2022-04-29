They find genetic links between severe covid and other diseases

The severity with which covid-19 is suffered has genetic links with certain diseases that are, in turn, known risk factors for suffering from the coronavirus in a serious way, indicates a study published today by Plos Genetics.

The identification of variants in specific human genes that may be associated both with the predisposition to severe covid-19 and other diseases can help to better understand the coronavirus and lay the foundations for possible new treatment pathways.

In their study, the team used genotypic information collected from the medical records of more than 650,000 U.S. veterans and performed an analysis known as PheWas to examine links between variants often found in those who had severe COVID-19 and associated ones. with a wide selection of diseases.

The analysis revealed that certain gene variants associated with COVID are associated with known risk factors for it, with “particularly strong” links for venous embolism and thrombosis, type 2 diabetes and ischemic heart disease.

Among respiratory conditions, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic alveolar lung disease shared genetic links with severe covid-19, but there were none for other respiratory infections and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Some genetic variants associated with severe covid-19 were, however, linked to a lower risk of autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis and lupus.

The team believes that these results highlight the need to carefully weigh various aspects of the immune system when developing new treatments, the journal indicates.

Something that caught the attention of the researchers was the “high number of immune-mediated diseases that shared the genetic architecture with severe manifestations of covid-19”, highlighted another of the authors Katherine Liao.