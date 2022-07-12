They find graves with alleged feline remains in BJWT

Mexico City.- Once activists and NGOs urged to carry out a review of the property where the Black Jaguar-White Tiger (BJWT) foundation is located, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) found graves with alleged feline remains that could belong to sacrificed lions and tigers.

In accordance with TV Forumthe legal team of the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (AZCARM) extended the complaint against Eduardo Serio, director of this alleged sanctuary for crimes against wildlife.

In the 30-hectare land there were 311 animals in 2018, and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) found 200 species only last week.

After making known the situation in which these living beings lived at the beginning of the month, specialists assured that 80% of them are in poor condition, confirming that they are dehydrated, underweight, malnourished or mutilated, as explained by Dr. Andrea Samuano, AZCARM veterinary doctor.

The expert explained that the tail mutilation in some felines is not due to hunger they may have had, but to stress, since this generates a certain pleasure.

SHOWED SUPPORT

Serio presumed that he gave shelter to felines seized from circuses and individuals, which motivated various celebrities to get involved in the “protection” of these animals.

Thus, the owner of this property boasted that the Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, the singers Katy Perry, Maluma and the actress Kristen Stewart, were some of the celebrities who at the time gave donations to BJWT, a space that Serio described as the “heaven” of this type of fauna.

Videos that circulated once the pandemic began showed the terrible conditions in which these animals lived, which ended last week with the closure and securing of the property.

IMCM