They find graves with alleged remains of lions and tigers in Mexico City

Just last Friday, elements of the FGR (Attorney General of the Mexican Republic) arrived at a property located in the Tlalpan mayor’s office, in Mexico City. In this, the authorities would have found graves with presumed remains of sacrificed lions and tigers of the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation.

According to local media, until 2018, there were 311 animals on the 30-hectare plot; however, during the search carried out last week, the Profepa (Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection) found only 200 specimens.

According to the images that were released by the agency Reuters, tigers, panthers and lions appear thinner, with little fur and even show difficulty standing or walking on the ecological reserve. The experts cataloged them in “critical condition” and a large percentage of them have already been transferred to the Chapultepec Zoo, in the Mexican capital.

It is known that the legal team of the Association of Zoos of Mexico filed a complaint against Eduardo Serio, director of the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation, accusing him of crimes against wildlife.

As part of Profepa’s immediate actions, 30 big cats will be transferred to verified zoos, including León, Morelia, the Criadero Yupendii, Zacango Ecological Park and the Colima Wildlife Conservation Center.

It is worth mentioning that most of the wild animals, including lions, tigers, pumas, monkeys, jaguars, toucans, owls, eagles, black bears and even crocodiles, were donated to the foundation established by Eduardo Serio. The specimens came from seizures made to circuses and theme parks.

At the time, the Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton; the reggaeton singer, Maluma; and the American actress, Kristen Stewart; were some of the celebrities who donated to the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary.