They find live ammunition in the filming of the new Halle Berry movie

The set of Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg’s action flick “Our Man from Jersey” was put on lockdown after the crew found what they believed to be live ammunition. The thriller described as a “blue-collar James Bond”, was being shot at Camberwell Green courthouse in south-east London when a small crushed gas cylinder was found.

“Police were called to report an object, described as a shell casing. It was found to be a crushed gas cylinder and officers disposed of it,” Scotland Yard revealed. Other locations used are Kings Cross Station and the Albert Bridge in Chelsea, where the extras were dressed as armed policemen on motorcycles and a helicopter hovered a few meters from the listed structure.

Halle, 55, stars alongside Mark in the Netflixwhich is said to revolve around Mike (Wahlberg), a Jersey construction worker who is recruited by his ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) for a US intelligence mission.

