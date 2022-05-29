Entertainment

They find live ammunition in the filming of the new Halle Berry movie

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Halle Berry.

Photo: Leon Bennett for the Critics Choice Association/Getty Images

The set of Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg’s action flick “Our Man from Jersey” was put on lockdown after the crew found what they believed to be live ammunition. The thriller described as a “blue-collar James Bond”, was being shot at Camberwell Green courthouse in south-east London when a small crushed gas cylinder was found.

“Police were called to report an object, described as a shell casing. It was found to be a crushed gas cylinder and officers disposed of it,” Scotland Yard revealed. Other locations used are Kings Cross Station and the Albert Bridge in Chelsea, where the extras were dressed as armed policemen on motorcycles and a helicopter hovered a few meters from the listed structure.

Halle, 55, stars alongside Mark in the Netflixwhich is said to revolve around Mike (Wahlberg), a Jersey construction worker who is recruited by his ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) for a US intelligence mission.

You may also like:

-Halle Berry receives her 55 years more beautiful and successful than ever

-Halle Berry shows off her figure in high boots and a leopard print bodysuit

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres: the scandal that caused the separation of the couple

1 min ago

The reason for the impossible reappearance of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

2 mins ago

the extension of Mbappé, his future, the adaptation of Messi … The truths of Neymar!

3 mins ago

Shakira and Nick Jonas are ready for the dance show

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button