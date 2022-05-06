They find Melvin “Coyol” Solórzano, a historic Olimpia prop man who ironically was a Motagua fan

2022-05-05

It is noteworthy that “Coyol” worked with Olimpia for more than three decades as a prop and was one of the most loved and respected of the white institution.

“They opened the apartment of the now deceased named Melvin Alfredo Zolorsano Torres, and found him lifeless on the floor, and without any type of clothing, they then called the 911 Emergency system and filed the complaint,” the statement said.

The employee of Olympia He was found dead inside his apartment in the Bella Vista neighborhood of Comayagüela.

Sad news for Honduran soccer. According to the National Police report, he was found dead. Melvin Alfredo Solorzano Torres, 56 years old who was popularly known in football as “Coyol”.

Apart from doing his job on the field, Coyol gave advice to the new generation of merengue team players.

In some momentous encounters, “Coyol”, performed a special ceremony at each goal, as a reverence that Olimpia was going to win. These performances led him to become a character in Honduran soccer.

“El Potrillo” Flores remembers him

Former Olimpia attacker in the 1980s, Javier “El Potrillo” Flores recalled that “Coyol” was joked about especially when they played against Motagua. It was a very special week for “Coyol”.

”When we played against Motagua we tore it to pieces in training. I remember that with Nahún Espinoza he fought, because we called him juco and he got angry… even Dolmo Flores bit his ear and that week we tore him to pieces. Coyol was very dear and we are very sorry for this news”, lamented “El Potrillo” Flores.

Motagüense at heart

Curiously, he was from Motagüense at heart, it is more “Coyol” I had no shame and I listened to the games of Motagua with his radio, while doing his work with Olimpia in each day of the League. No one was rushing him. No one.

“Coyol” He knew perfectly how the logistics of the Olympia, and apart from that, he became an expert in the equipment that a soccer team needs.

In my stage with the reservations of the OlympiaI remember “Coyol” as a noble person with a good heart. Back then, (2004) he never lacked respect for us and great figures such as Wilmer Velázquez, Luciano Emilio, Donaldo González, Donis Escober, José, “Flaco” Pineda, among others, showed him signs of affection and respect on a daily basis. A hug to heaven “Coyol”.

