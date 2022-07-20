They find methanol in the blood of the 21 young people found dead in a bar in South Africa

Johannesburg – The 21 young people between 13 and 17 years old found dead in a bar in South Africa last month they apparently died from methanol ingestion, authorities said Tuesday.

All the young people found dead in the Enyobeni bar in East London had methanol in their blood, although investigations are continuing to determine if the substance was at a level capable of causing death.

“The 21 individuals who were there had methanol in their blood. However, the analysis of the quantitative level of methanol continues in order to determine if that was the definitive cause of death,” said Dr. Litha Matiwanedeputy director of clinical services for the Eastern Cape province.

Methanol is a toxic version of alcohol used industrially in solvents, pesticides, or as an alternate form of fuel. It is not used in the production of alcohol or for human consumption.

Authorities at a nightclub in East London, South Africa, where several young men were found dead, on June 26, 2022. (The Associated Press)

It is currently unknown how the young people ingested the methanol.

On the other hand, liquor intoxication or carbon monoxide inhalation were ruled out as causes of death, although there were traces of both in the young men’s blood, Matiwane said.

The teenagers were found in the bar the morning of June 26, which shook the country and generated several investigations by the police and the liquor license commission. Many were found dead in the tavern, while others died after being taken to nearby medical centers.

The South African police will be guided by the final results of toxicology tests in deciding whether to press charges in the deaths, said the minister in charge of the national police, Bheki Cele.

The owner of the tavern reported that some of his employees were arrested and later released on bail on charges of illegally selling alcohol to minors.