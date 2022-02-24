They find more than a thousand rats in a well-known chain store – USA – International

The incident happened in Arkansas, United States, when more than 1,100 rats were found in a Family Dollar store, as revealed by CNN, after a consumer filed a complaint with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After an inspection was carried out, the entity reported that it found several live and other dead rodents in various states of decomposition, as well as debris and bird nests, some of which were deceased.



Many products that were gnawed and contaminated were distributed in several statess United States, such as Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

The company made the decision to temporarily close about 400 chain storesin addition to removing some products such as food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, among others.



The FDA indicated that “these conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put the health of families who buy there at risk.”

For now, Family Dollar is expected to start organizing fumigation sessions to control this pest problem and customers return to consume the products that are marketed there.

The plagues are not only alerting the United States, taking into account that in the United Kingdom there has been a plague of rats ‘the size of cats’ that invade the toilets of the population, which also worries this country.

