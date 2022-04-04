They find new variants of Covid in the United Kingdom and five new symptoms are added to the virus | Health & Wellness

According to the latest reports and investigations by the UK National Health Service, three new variants of Covid have been detected in the country since the beginning of this year, adding five new symptoms.

The National Health Service of the United Kingdom, through a report, announced the discovery of three new variants of Covid and also added five other new symptoms to the virus.

The first two, XF and XD correspond to the union of the Delta and BA.1 variants of Ómicron. From XF have been detected 38 cases In the United Kingdom, however, no more cases have been found since mid-February, the Service detailed on its web portal.

From XD were found 49 cases in France reported through global databases.

Meanwhile, the new variant XE is the one that has caused the most infections, with a total of 637 in the UK. This particular combination rgathers genetic data of the Ómicron subvariants: BA.1 and BA.2. The first case detected happened on January 19 this yearrevealed the NHS UK.

According to the Service due to the recent discovery, it is not yet possible to determine the lethality or the level of transmission of the new variants.

About this, the Professor and Chief Medical Advisor to the NHS UK, Susan Hopkinsdeclared: “The combination of variants it’s not unusualespecially when there are so many variants in circulation”, from his point of view this variant “he will die relatively quickly, just like other guys”.

New symptoms of Covid

The same Health Service reported that they detected other five new symptoms related to Covidwhich are added to the existing ones.

These are: Difficulty breathing, blocked or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, nausea and vomitingdescribes the NHS UK on its website.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organizationhad already reported some of these symptoms, at the US and global levels, respectively.