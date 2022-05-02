They find one of those involved in Operation Falcon on a farm in Monte Plata

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Attorney General’s Office reported that together with the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), they arrested one of the fugitives from the Operation Falcon which, in addition, is required by the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

the dominican Osiris Díaz Medina was arrested on a farm located in the municipality of Sabana Grande de Boya, Monte Plata province.

The search was carried out under order number 668-2022-SAJP-00513, issued by Judge Carmen Daniela Araujo, of the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of the Judicial District of Monte Plata.

“In the place they took care firearms (long and short). In addition, documents, electronic devices, dozens of roosters and evidence related to Operation Falcón, with which the Public Ministry dismantled a wide network of drug trafficking and money laundering, “said the Attorney General’s Office.

Operation Falcón is part of the new policy of persecution against organized crime implemented by the administration of the current Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, and the president of the DNCD, Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, in coordination with several security agencies of the Dominican State, as well as with the international cooperation of the United States, through its investigative agencies.

Along with Diaz Medina Francisco Alberto Medina Díaz, Martyrs De la Rosa Castro and Santo Bueno were also arrested.

The criminal network dismantled with Operation Falcón was sustained with money from drug trafficking and was dedicated to acquiring gasoline stations in different parts of the country, as a way of laundering the capital it accumulated.

In addition, they laundered money through entertainment businesses, the purchase and sale of vehicles, including high-end cars, betting banks, and the purchase and remodeling of real estate.

The network, which had its operating command in the province of Santiago, had branches in different parts of the country.

A nerve center was the municipality of Miches, from where they transported thousands of kilos of drugs and acquired multiple properties, from gas stations to all transportation routes in the municipality.

The group of defendants also had their own ‘dealer’ to activate their mobile telephone lines, in which they used above all BlackBerry-type telephones, in order to hinder the telephone interceptions of the authorities.

Among those accused of the network are María Olimpia Tavares Rodríguez (Oli and/or La Princesa); Juan Maldonado Castro (Marcial and/or The Leader), Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino Herrera (El Gordo), Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Adolfo Antonio Torres Sanabia (Tony and/or President), Julio César Jiménez Talavera (Dominican-Venezuelan) and Juan Baptist Carpio Reynoso.

Also, José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales (Omar La Moña); Raúl Antonio Castro Mota, Yana Iris Maldonado Castro, Angélica María Maldonado Peralta, Lenin Bladimir Torres Bueno, Marisol López Ceballos, Delfina Asunción Polanco, Ana Margarita Collado Marte, Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez, José Miguel Castillo Taveras (Migue), Elva Teresa Polanco, Juan Carlos Durán Rodríguez, Javier Antonio Tavares Rodríguez, Felipe Espino Germán, Andrés Guzmán Collado and Amadeo Garibaldi Read Ruiz.