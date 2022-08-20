They find pre-Hispanic treasure in the Bosque de Chapultepec

Figurines similar to Preclassic sites such as Copilco, Tlatilco, Zacatenco, Cuicuilco, and El arbolillo. INAH

“What is important about this finding? What is the oldest evidence found, so far, in The forest of Chapultepec. it’s amazing to think how many generations must have passed through here in more than three thousand years and, how, despite the changes in the environment, these testimonies were kept hiddenjust one meter below our feet,” López Camacho said in a statement.

“Likewise, Chapultepec did not appear on the map of the Preclassic or Formative period of the Basin of Mexico where, around 1200 BC, pre-urban settlements with higher hierarchy appeared, of which we know Tlapacoya-Zohapilco, Tlatilco, Coapexco and a place that is probably under the lava of Pedregallocated towards the southeast of the State of Mexicoto the northwest and south of Mexico Citynot so far to the west of the basin”, added the director of the project “Hill, Forest and Castle of Chapultepec”.

With the assistance of the archaeologists Tania Contreras Guerra, Areli Torres Rios Y Thania Perez Chavezthe area near the Xochipilli spring and the gulleys were explored, which are part of the aforementioned center, because, 10 years ago, remains of materials from the Preclassic (2500 BC-400 BC).

thanks to a borehole was recognized the archaeological potential of space and proceeded to lay out a checkered grid 2 by 2 meters, in a small clearing in the forest. The excavation allowed to detect a concentration of materials without signs of disturbance.

“They were found arranged in the form of a ceramic floor, since all of these objects were intentionally broken and exposed to fire, as revealed by stains on many of the fragments and on complete pieces that we have”, describes López Camacho.