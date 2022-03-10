They find references to Windows 9… in Windows 11

With the release of Windows 11 many people said that it was actually Windows 10.1 or a Service Pack the oldest. However, what no one thought is that within the code of Windows 11 there was talk of Windows 9that number that Microsoft decided to skip.

Windows 9 existed… before it was renamed to Windows 10

At Microsoft they don’t like continuity, that’s why we don’t have an Xbox that is named after the previous one. As well the history of the Redmond operating system is not very continuouswhich is why it is surprising to find references to Windows 9 today.

It is clear that the development was going to be Windows 9 but in marketing or during development they saw it easier to go to 10. One more example of the monumental mess when naming their Microsoft products. At least there is a positive part to all this mess, we know that they will surely surprise us.

A fun little reference to Windows 9 can be found from Win10 build 9860 all the way to the latest Windows Insider Dev Build (22567) pic.twitter.com/KBErgQqaWa — Xeno (@XenoPanther) March 6, 2022

As noted in the tweet from Xenothis little secret can be found as far back as Windows 10 build 9860, as well as in the latest Windows 11 Insider Dev build offerings like 22567. And next to the name of Windows 9 is mentioned Bluealso known as the version 8.1. In all, the Xeno information highlights two amusing pieces of history hidden among the information on current Microsoft operating systems.

So we don’t know if Microsoft started with Windows 9 and decided to cancel it midway through development, like with Windows 10X. Perhaps it was a marketing issue or an insurmountable flaw, but anyway, Windows 9 existed and this is the proof of it. We certainly hope that Microsoft does not abandon more Windows projects and that in the future we will see endless new features in Windows 11.