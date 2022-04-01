They find six human heads on the roof of a vehicle in Chilapa, southern Mexico | News Univision Latin America

Six heads and remains of human bodies were found this Thursday in a vehicle on the main avenue of the municipality of Chilapa, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero.
According to police reports, this Thursday morning it was reported that there was a vehicle with human remains on the busy Boulevard Eucaria Apreza in the municipality. And very close to these, a blanket with a message that would be related to organized crime.
The message reads, among other things: “in Chilapa it is strictly forbidden to sell and consume glass, kidnap, charge for flats and steal.”
It is a gray vehicle with license plates from the neighboring State of Mexico, on whose roof the six human heads were placed. Inside this car there were bags with human remainspresumably corresponding to the people who were beheaded.
The area was cordoned off while the first procedures were carried out to collect the bodies before the eyes of hundreds of people who were going to work at that time.
Later, the Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office reported the initiation of the investigation for the aggravated homicide to the detriment of six people.
He also explained that the bodies have not been identified and that they were transferred by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to their facilities located in Chilpancingo, the state capital.
Violence gives no respite in Guerrero
For more than a decade, the criminal violence prevails in that municipality with an indigenous population due to the dispute between organized crime groups that seek to maintain control of the region, considered a key point for the production and transfer of drugs.
During the past government of Enrique Pena Nieto and in the current Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Operations have been announced to contain the violence in several states of Mexico that has left hundreds of people dead and disappeared, without results so far.
Mexico registered 33,315 homicides in 2021 after the two most violent years in its history, under the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020.
In the first two months of the year, the country accumulates 4,697 intentional homicides, 201 of them in Guerrero.