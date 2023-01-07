They find the bodies of two people on an Avianca plane that arrived in Bogotá from Chile

Bogota – The Colombian authorities found two lifeless bodies in the landing gear of an airline plane Avianca who landed at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota Friday night from Santiago de Chile.

The two bodies were found during a maintenance inspection of the aircraft that made flight AV116 and that arrived last night in the Colombian capital, official sources indicated.

The company said this Saturday in a statement that the bodies belong to two people who “flew irregularly (stowaways) on the landing gear of the aircraft that attended the flight.”

“The airline is attentive to collaborate with the airport and local authorities to clarify the case and that the necessary measures are taken so that events like these do not occur again,” said Avianca, adding that “within its processes of Before the start of each flight, security inspects the aircraft and its perimeter”.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aeronautics detailed in a statement that it was notified of a “novelty in flight AV116 that landed in Bogotá at 7:55 p.m.” on Friday (8:55 p.m. Puerto Rico time).

“According to the information collected, two people were found dead in the landing gear of the aircraft when the maintenance inspection was carried out”added the information, in which no further details were given about the victims or their nationality.

Given what happened, the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out “the technical procedures for the removal of the bodies and their corresponding transfer.”

Likewise, the Civil Aeronautics communicated with the Chilean authorities and with Avianca to initiate “the investigations”.