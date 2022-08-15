They find the body of a doctor from the Spanish Hospital in the trunk of a car in Miguel Hidalgo

The capital prosecutor’s office launched an investigation for the crime of femicideafter the discovery of the body of a woman at the inside a vehicle on Calle 1, Deportivo Pensil neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

First versions refer that the victim is a doctor with specialties who worked in the Spanish Hospitallocated in the same demarcation.

The agent of the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in the Investigation of the Crime of Femicide, of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims, ordered detectives from the Investigative Police (PDI) to move to the place and carry out the investigations corresponding; locate public and private video surveillance cameras that may have recorded the events, as well as to search for witnesses.

Personnel from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, experts in criminalistics and photography, went to the site to collect clues.

To the place arrived the victim’s son who recognized the body, for which it was transferred to the corresponding amphitheater; in turn, it will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Sciences (INCIFO) for the necropsy of law, in order to determine the causes of death.

