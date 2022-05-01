NewsUS

They find the body of an elderly woman in the freezer of her Florida home

The body of a 93-year-old woman was found by local police officers in a chest freezer in the garage of her home in the city of Sebastián, on the east coast of Florida (USA), the authorities reported this Friday.

It was a neighbor who, worried about the long time he had not seen Marie Hoskin leaving or entering his house, he called the police.

Several law enforcement officers showed up at the woman’s home and tried multiple times to speak to someone, but no one answered them.

Fearing that something might have happened, officers asked a relative of the elderly woman for a key to the house and went inside, according to the statement. Sebastian Police Department.

Inside the house, the agents met a daughter of Hoskins, who told them that she had not seen her mother for some time, something that raised their suspicions and they decided to inspect the house.

During the inspection, the agents opened a chest freezer located in the garage of the house and found the body of the old woman.

The victim’s daughter was taken to a police station for questioning by body detectives. It is unknown at this time if criminal charges have been filed against the woman.

