They find the car of a student who disappeared in 1976

It was the night of January 27, 1976. Kyle Wade Clinkscale (22) left the Moose Club, a bar where he worked in his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, United States. He was on his way to Auburn University, where he was studying, in Alabama. No one else ever saw it.

From that day his search was intense. To rule out all kinds of hypotheses, the researchers spent hours and made an enormous effort. They even dredged lakes. But they never had positive results.

A mystery solved?

Today, 45 years later, the mystery of what happened to the young man was solved. It is that the local authorities finally They found the 1974 Ford Pinto. that Kyle drove. The news, which occurred a few months ago, went viral again in these hours.

After receiving a 911 call alerting to the presence of a vehicle in a creek in Cusseta, Alabama, the police proceeded to remove it. Indoors, they found a student’s bag, his identity document and also human remainssaid James Woodruff, sheriff of Troup County, Georgia.



Kyle Wade Clinkscale was 22 years old when he disappeared on January 27, 197. Photo: Troup County Sheriff’s Office

“For 45 years we have searched for this young man and we have searched for this car,” the officer said. “We’ve drained lakes, and we’ve looked here and there and we’ve looked at this theory and another theory, and we’ve always come up with nothing,” he added.

Kyle was an only child. His father died in 2007. His mother, earlier this year. And he never gave up hope that his son would come home one daythe sheriff said. And he added: “We always hoped that we would find it before she died. Just the fact that we found it and the car gives me a huge sigh of relief.”

Right now it is investigating how many bones are in the vehicle and if they are human remains.

However, investigators admitted that while they hope the cause of death can be determined, it also may never be known. But “the very fact that, hopefully, we found him and his car brings me a huge sigh of relief,” she said.

“I want to see what the Georgia Bureau of Investigation finds in the car, how many bones do you findif they find a skull,” Woodruff said. “Was he murdered and left there? He ran off the road and crashed there? That’s something we hope to find out, but it’s been 45 years.”



The car is very rusty and one of the doors was open. Photo: Troup County Sheriff’s Office

The car wasn’t far from Interstate 85, which runs from LaGrange to Auburn. Regarding his condition, the authorities detailed that it is very rusty and that one of the doors was open. However, they still cannot say if it always was or if it was opened due to the poor condition it is in.

During the extensive investigation conducted by Troup County authorities, Two people were arrested in 2005. regarding Kyle’s disappearance.

What happened to them? At that time, the young man’s parents received a call from a man who said he had witnessed the disposal of his son’s body when he was 7 years old. He indicated that he was in a barrel, that it had been covered with concrete and that he had thrown it into a pond, details CBS.

One of those people was not charged with anything; the other declared guilty of making a false statement and spent seven years and eight months behind bars.