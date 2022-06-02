Entertainment

They find three clandestine graves in the union of Tepuche, Culiacán

Authorities from Culiacán, Sinaloa went to the El Fusil community, in the Tepuche syndicate; and located three clandestine graves with some human remains.

According to the Northwest media, the remains found in the graves will be analyzed at the entity’s Forensic Medical Service to determine the cause of death and their identity.

A day before, the authorities went to the area and found, next to a stream, the skull and the remains of a body. After that discovery they decided to inspect the area and that was how they found the graves.

This is not the first time that violent events have occurred in the community; On June 19, 2020, Navy personnel confronted an armed group, and in May of that same year the murder of three people was reported.

Clandestine graves in Mexico

According to the latest report from the Ministry of the Interior, from December 2018 to November 2021, 2,004 clandestine graves have been located. The entities where a greater number of graves have been found are Jalisco, Colima, Sinaloa, Guanajuato and Sonora.

In May, Mexico registered more than 100,000 missing persons, according to data collected by the National Search Commission (CNB) in the National Registry of Missing and Non-Located Persons (RNPDNO).

The RNPDNO considers the disappeared and not located persons throughout the country since March 15, 1964. According to this accounting, 88 thousand 598 remain with the status of disappeared, that is, when it is presumed that this fact is definitively related with the commission of a crime, and 11 thousand 394 with that of not located.

