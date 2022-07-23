They find two bodies in Uruapan; Michoacán adds 1,421 homicides from January to June

Inhabitants of the Toreo El Alto tenure, reported the discovery of two bodies wrapped in plastic bags, at the access to that place in the municipality of Uruapan, Michoacán.

It is about a man and a woman who are still as strangers.

The authorities reported that the victims presented traces of torture and firearm projectile impacts.

The sources consulted indicated that this double homicide is part of the violence that the dispute over territory between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the United Cartels throws up.

This sustained war between antagonistic groups of organized crime has made Uruapan the third municipality of the most violent entity in terms of intentional homicides.

Data from the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office and the daily report from the federal government reveal that from January 1 of this year to today, there are already 149 murder victims in this municipality.

In Michoacán there are 1,421 intentional homicides from January to June of this year.