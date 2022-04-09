They find two minors hanged in the northern region

A 12-year-old teenager was found hanged this Friday in the Cerro Gordo community in the municipality of Guayubín, in the province of Montecristi, being the second event of this type that occurred in less than 24 hours.

The deceased minor is Frandelline Pierre, daughter of a couple of Haitian citizens.

Relatives narrated that the girl was found dead an hour after arriving home from school.

The forensic doctor who carried out the survey reserved the diagnosis on the possible cause of death. He ordered that the body be sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), in Santiago, for autopsy purposes.

Another case

With the case of Frandelline Pierre, there are two minors who have been found hanged in the last few hours in towns in the northern region of the country.

A 10-year-old girl was found hanged inside the room of the house where she lived with her parents in the Los Arroces de Bonao community, Monseñor Nouel province.

The victim was identified as Fernanda Elizabeth de los Santos, found by her relatives with a sheet tied around her neck.