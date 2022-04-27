They fired the Secretary of Security of Santa Fe for having gone on a trip in the middle of a crime wave and the official found out on the air

The governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, threw out in the last few hours security secretary provincial, Jorge Bortolozziwho in full wave of crimes and insecurity went on a trip abroad for matters unrelated to his public function. The former official’s attitude aroused criticism from the opposition and generated questions within the Cabinet that led to Bortolozzi’s request for resignation, who learned of the decision during a radio interview.

According to Airs of Santa FeBortolozzi traveled to Nicaragua to participate in an activity of the Lions Club, an international charitable association where he holds a position of hierarchy, for an initial period of three days. Nevertheless, the stay was prolonged amid an escalation of violence with its epicenter in the city of Rosario, where record numbers of homicides are recorded this month.

The absence of Bortolozzi in the province in this context led to the rejection of the opposition. One of the voices that criticized him was that of the head of the radical bloc of the Chamber of Deputies, Maximilian Pullarowho expressed on Twitter: “If it is true that in the midst of a public security crisis he is traveling to the Caribbean, the governor Perotti should urgently ask for his resignation.”

In a climate of discomfort with replicas in the official Cabinet itself, The decision to fire the official was not long in coming and it was determined that he be replaced by the retired commander of the Gendarmerie Claudio Brilloni. However, Bortolozzi, who arrived in the country in the last few hours, became aware of it in the middle of an interview with chain 3 in which he had been consulted on the subject.

In the midst of speculation, the now former official clarified that Perotti had not yet asked for his resignation. “We messaged yesterday with the governor,” he assured and added regarding his position: “I never asked for a position, they offered it to me. Nor am I going to request permanence if the political decision of the highest authorities is the opposite.

At that time, the government made public the expulsion of Bortolozzi and the journalist Hernán Funes informed him in full note. “There is an official statement and we want to tell you. The Ministry of Security of the province of Santa Fe officially communicates through its press area that Jorge Lagna asked for his resignation of his position and assumed by Claudio Brilloni. It is official information that we are receiving,” he told her.

Faced with this statement, the former official replied: “A hug. Success to Claudio Brilloni, excellent official. The minister of the area has not communicated with me.”

This morning, Bortolozzi spoke with Radius 2 Y assured that his trip of less than a week to Nicaragua was duly notified and informally authorized by Governor Perotti and the Minister of Security, Jorge Lagna.

Likewise, he stated that it does not seem by chance that the “discomfort” over his departure was generated after the uncovering of recent raids that found a young police officer accused of stealing evidence and even exchanging weapons for other valuables.

“Clearly, drug traffickers are infiltrating the Police and that is a central issue that is hidden these days precisely because of ‘Bortolozzi’s trip to Nicaragua'”he warned, adding: “If my trip, which I understand is not serious, is the subject of discussion for 48 or 72 hours, obviously someone wants to distract attention. That’s the most worryingwhen scapegoats are taken instead of saying: ‘This is what is happening and this is what I propose’”.

Claudius Brilliantwho until now served as Secretary of Prevention and Citizen Control, also in the Ministry of Security, was in charge of the Rosario Gendarmerie for a year, in the previous administration, and he officiated as a liaison between Pullaro, who was the security minister of Santa Fe, and his national counterpart, Patricia Bullrich.

He was born on November 20, 1962. He joined the National Gendarmerie in 1981 and graduated from the “General Martín Miguel de Güemes” School in December 1983, with the rank of sub lieutenant.

As a Gendarmerie officer, he served in Squadron 11 “San Ignacio” (Misiones), from 1984 to 1986; at the Gendarmes Training Center in Santa Lucía (Corrientes), between 1987 and 1989. He took a basic course at the Escuela Superior de Gendarmería Nacional in 1990.

He was in the “Campo de Mayo” Security Squad from 1991 to 1992. Also, in the Buenos Aires Squad (where he served as head of the Federal Crimes Investigation Team), from 1993 to 1994. Then, in the Special Unit of Judicial Investigations “Buenos Aires” (where he served as head of the Federal Investigations Team). He was second in command of Squad 11 “San Ignacio”, head of the “Misiones” Judicial Investigations Unit. Second head of the “Buenos Aires” Judicial Investigations Unit, head of the “Campo de Mayo” Judicial Investigations Unit and head of the “General Mosconi” Anti-Drug Support and Training Center (Salta).

At the “General Martín Miguel de Güemes” National Gendarmerie School, he worked as a professor in the academic area of ​​the institute. Finally, he was head of Region I Campo de Mayo, in 2018, and General Director of Operations, in 2019, when he retired.