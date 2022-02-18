They flatter the body of Aislinn Derbez in networks

Aislinn Derbez shared a photo that made her look like a young girl.

February 17, 2022 8:30 p.m.

This Thursday aislinn shared a photo with his followers where he shows a more youthful image as part of some gifts from a clothing firm for the month of love and friendship.

Aislinn wore a white ruffled mini skirt and a printed triangle bralette. Also this outfit made him enhance your figure even more.

The fans did not hesitate to write to Aislinn and even complimented her figure. Some of them were:

“Beautiful and nice girl is like a candy full of joy and life (sic)”, “And also Atletica (sic)”, “Cuerpasaaa!! How could you get to your figure so quickly you should give us all the mommies some tips ( sic)”, “WHAT A SPECTACULAR BODYRRRR AIS (sic)”.

Aislinn and her moments with her daughter

Aislinn recently shared a video with her daughter Kailani where they are in the car trying to sing a song together.

At first, Aislinn encourages her daughter to sing it, but the little girl laughs at her reaction and on several occasions she prefers to laugh at the situation rather than sing.

Already in the last attempt he decides to sing a piece of the song with his mother. Her video generated more than 200 thousand views and many funny comments.