They force their son to live in a box for 5 years, the 14-year-old runs away: Nobody loves me here

Tracy and Timothy Ferriter, both 46, were arrested. They had been forced to report the boy’s disappearance. When he came home from school, he was immediately locked in the box with a bucket for the needs.

Police arrested a couple from the state of the Florida: allegedly physically abused the 14 year old soni, forcing the teenager to live in a garage for at least five years. Tracy and Timothy Ferriterboth 46, were arrested in Jupiter on charges of aggravated child abuse.

According to a police report obtained by US broadcaster CBS-12, investigators arrived at the Ferriters’ home after the woman reported that her son was missing. When the officers arrived, police explained, they noticed a structure of 2.5 x 2.5 meters, inside the garage that Tracy herself would describe as a small office. Authorities noted that the box had a deadbolt that closed from the outside and that the light switch was only on the outside of the facility. Inside was a mattress, a sheet, some books and other personal items.

They discovered that that box was the place where the couple’s son was closed as soon as he came home from school. And this for five long years: it was the boy himself who told the agents everything. He was forced to stay in there up to 18 hours a day, the light could only be turned on from the outside. When an officer asked the teenager why he ran away, he replied “because I hear that nobody loves Me”. And he allegedly pleaded with officers to arrest him, telling them that he “would rather be in prison than go home,” the report reads.

Morocco, rescuers extract Rayan from the well: the child died after days in a trap

Others three children they lived with the couple, now they have been rely on social services. During the first hearing on Wednesday, the judge ruled that parents will no longer be able to see their children without permission from the Florida Department of Children and Families.