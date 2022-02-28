They forgive each other? Elizabeth Gutiérrez defends William Levy fed up with the attacks on her ex

One month after Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy announced their separation, the Mexican-American actress finally broke her silence. Tired of speculation and criticism, the model sent a strong message to his followers and made it clear what the current situation is with his former partner.

It was on his Instagram account that Gutiérrez decided to put an end to the rumors and respond to the fans, who were surprised when the actress not only defended Levy of the attacks, He also “pulled out his claws” for his children and affirmed that they have been the most affected in this war of factions of the internet.

“Lately, and for obvious reasons, we have been a point of discussion, hints, suppositions. Even going so far as to attack my children and referencing questioning their personalities and values,” started your post.

Gutiérrez, who shared a photograph of the entire family, continued with her text and came out in defense of the Cuban, expressing that she and William have raised their children with love and respect, in addition to the fact that she will always be grateful to him for continuing to support her and be there. for your children.

“There is no culprit in this situation, I am not happy about attacks on his person, I do not appreciate it. He is the father of my children, the most important man, the one who looks after our well-being every day.”Elizabeth emphasized.

The model assured that she only wishes Levy the best, including her happiness with or without her, and said that it is not easy to be exposed in this way and to be the target of network attacks.

Other celebrities and friends supported the position of the Latina, including Mexican actress Ana Martín and the famous host of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, Lili Estefanwho about the breakup of the couple, caused controversy after he advised Elizabeth to continue with their relationship, because “with love everything is possible”, a comment that was not well received by Internet users, because in his opinion, the famous must continue his life.

At the end of her publication, the 42-year-old actress and mother of two children made it clear that only the actor and she know what they have been through and said emphatically that their “truth as a couple” will remain only with them and no one else will know.

Just a few hours earlier, William Levy had posted a mysterious reflection on life on his Instagram stories.

“Remember that whatever you wish for someone else, God will multiply it back to you. You decide what you want to arrive at the door of your house. In this life everything is paida message that many interpreted as a hint for Elizabeth, but others claim that it is actually a response to all the criticism and attacks she has received.

