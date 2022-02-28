They forgive each other? Elizabeth Gutiérrez defends William Levy fed up with the attacks on her ex

James 24 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

One month after Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy announced their separation, the Mexican-American actress finally broke her silence. Tired of speculation and criticism, the model sent a strong message to his followers and made it clear what the current situation is with his former partner.

It was on his Instagram account that Gutiérrez decided to put an end to the rumors and respond to the fans, who were surprised when the actress not only defended Levy of the attacks, He also “pulled out his claws” for his children and affirmed that they have been the most affected in this war of factions of the internet.

Source link

About James

Check Also

News and Premieres of Netflix Spain March 2022

Next, we list all the news and premieres of Netflix Spain that will be available …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved