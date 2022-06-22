Entertainment

“They fought in the middle of the street”: A violent argument between Shakira and Gerard Pique revealed: the slideshow

“They fought in the middle of the street”: A violent argument between Shakira and Gerard Pique revealed

Shakira and Gerard Pique – Spain wins the Davis Cup in Madrid, thanks to the victory of R. Nadal against D. Shapovalov.

Shakira, her partner Gerard Pique and her sons Milan and Sasha – Gerard Pique receives an award during the 5th edition of the ‘Catalan Football Stars’ in Barcelona, ​​Spain, November 28, 2016.

Shakira leaves the biopic “Elvis” party at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, May 25, 2022. © Tiziano Da Silva / Bestimage

Gerard Pique and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship.

Shakira arrives at her children’s school with a pizza on June 10, 2022. Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique announced their separation after 12 years together and two children.

Shakira, her partner Gerard Pique and her sons Milan and Sasha – Gerard Pique receive an award during the 5th edition of the ‘Catalan Football Stars’ in Barcelona, ​​Spain, November 28, 2016.

Shakira, Gérard Pique and their children Milan and Sasha at the 40th Music Awards photocall in Barcelona on December 1, 2016.

Shakira, her partner Gerard Pique and her sons Milan and Sasha – Gerard Pique receives an award during the 5th edition of the ‘Catalan Football Stars’ in Barcelona, ​​Spain, November 28, 2016.

Exclusive – Singer Shakira and her footballer husband Gerard Pique leave their home in Barcelona on October 15, 2017.

Shakira, her companion Gerard Pique and their children Sasha, Milan in the stands of the basketball match between FC Barcelona and San Pablo Burgos in Barcelona on March 10, 2019.

Gerard Pique and singer Shakira formalize their separation after twelve years of relationship.

Shakira, her companion Gerard Pique and their children Sasha, Milan in the stands of the basketball match between FC Barcelona and San Pablo Burgos in Barcelona on March 10, 2019.

