“They fought”: Shakira and Gerard Piqué seen in the middle of an argument in the street

A few days after the announcement of their separation, new revelations are emerging concerning Shakira and Gerard Pique. According to a Spanish journalist, the couple were seen in the middle of an argument in the street.

Some still have a hard time believing it and yet: Shakira and Gerard Pique are no longer a couple. The Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer announced their separation last June 4 in a press release written jointly and sent to the EFE agency. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the welfare of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”could read their fans there. The cause of their breakup? The parents of Milan and Sasha did not specify it but the Spanish media affirm that the player of FC Barcelona would have been unfaithful to the 45-year-old singer.

While rumors had been circulating for quite some time, Shakira would have liked to have the heart net. According to the show El Gordo y la Flaca broadcast on Univision, a Spanish-language channel broadcast in the United States, she would therefore have made the decision to hire a private detective agency. Thus the interpreter of WakaWaka would have discovered the pot of roses. A disillusion that rang the end of a twelve-year relationship.

Shakira and Gerard Pique seen in the middle of an argument

Guest on the show salvame, broadcast on the Spanish channel Tele 5, journalist Silvia Taules made new revelations about this stormy break-up. She thus explained that Gerard Pique’s infidelities were nothing new and that the couple had already been experiencing problems since 2017.

That year, they would have already come close to breaking up since they would have been the subject of a heated argument in the middle of the street! “They fought in the street in front of everyone“reported the journalist, whose remarks were relayed by the newspaper brand. This full-throated spat would have even left Shakira with a broken voice, which at the time would have forced her to cancel part of her tour. Proof that communication had already become very difficult between the two ex…