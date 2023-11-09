They found a body in a building in Vigo before it was forcibly evacuated

The body of a 56-year-old man was found this Wednesday in a building in Vigo, minutes before the forced evacuation of the property located at 13 Fistera Street, which had been found to have deficiencies weeks earlier. Danger to tenants

This Wednesday morning, a roommate of the deceased informed the local police that he smelled a strong smell coming from inside the man’s room.

Police sources consulted by Europa Press have confirmed that the body had been inside the building for several days and that it was the neighbor who called the agents at around 7:30 this Wednesday morning. Shortly afterwards, around 9:00 pm, the evacuation of the property began by members of the local police.

The cause of death is currently unknown, although there are no obvious signs of violence on the body. Furthermore, neighbors have assured the media that the man had been ill for several weeks and was “looking bad”, although he did not want to go to the health center. Furthermore, he revealed that he was a diabetic.

Research sources consulted by Europa Press have confirmed that the man was suffering from this disease as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was last seen on 25 October. Now his relatives are being asked to inform them about the incident.

“Unlivable” status

According to neighbors, despite being a native of Madrid, the man was dedicated to begging on the streets of the city. Similarly, they have lamented the “unlivable” conditions inside the evacuated buildings, where they had to deal with rats, cockroaches or bedbugs.

For this reason, he has criticized the Vigo City Council and especially the mayor, Abel Caballero, whom he accuses of not acting on the matter and of instituting “short-term” measures because, for now, he has gone into many They have been offered hotels or hostels in the city “for about 20 days” while they are unable to find another apartment to stay.

He criticized, saying, “He is there for the light, but he is not there for this. Why doesn’t he show his face? There are many families here and we are on the street.”

All this after last October 19, the city council ordered the owners of buildings numbers 11 and 13 on Fisterra Street to proceed with “immediate eviction” due to the “poor condition” of their electrical installation, so that they could resolve the problem. Can. , “Dangerous situation”, as about 46 people lived there on rent.

Following the order, many tenants left the property to stay in hotel establishments paid for by the local government, while others decided to stay in the buildings, and were eventually evicted by the local police on Wednesday after obtaining judicial authorization. Gave.

political reactions

Seeing this news, it did not take long for reactions to come from various political parties represented in the city. Thus, Xabier Pérez Igrexas, the municipal spokesperson of the BNG, regretted that the presence of this body has led to the number of 13 poor people found dead in “substandard housing” or on the street in Vigo during the last year.

“How many more people will have to die wretchedly in the best city to live in for the junta and the city council to take action,” the nationalist asked, who urged the deployment of an “energetic” policy of public housing and social care. Regarding insecure situations…

For her part, Social Welfare Councilor, Yolanda Aguirre, highlighted the work done by the departments of security, urban planning and social policy to meet the basic needs of the 46 people who were evicted from both properties.

He informed that they have been provided alternative accommodation and their transfer has been covered. A labeling and storage service for their belongings and another guard and custody service for their pets have also been set up until they can reach permanent residence.

According to their data, at the moment 28 people are in hotel establishments in the city, while seven people have already found an alternative residential solution with municipal financing of deposits, guarantees and first monthly payments. Three of these residents are on municipal resources with a basic floor and transition to autonomous living and eight said they do not need assistance from social services.

Aguirre claimed that “the social work does not end here”, but that the city council is involved in the search for definitive housing solutions for these people, which is why the first monthly payment will also be financed when they find the apartment in which they will live. Can reside.

Similarly, buildings are currently being cleaned and “disinfected and decontaminated.” “Once this work is completed, they will be closed,” Aguirre said in another audio sent to media.