News

They found in an airport 7,000 donkey penises that were going to be exported

Photo of Zach Zach15 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

They were to be exported to Hong Kong and were seized at Ikeja’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria. The animal is in danger of extinction.

Some 7,000 donkey penises that were to be exported to Hong Kong were requisitioned at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, in the Nigerian state of Lagos (south), the Nigerian Customs Service reported.

“After the interception of the 7,000 donkey male genitaliaimporters falsely declared these illegal wildlife parts as bull genitalia,” customs controller Sambo Dangaladima told reporters.

The cargo, hidden in sixteen sacks, was worth just over 216 million naira (about $506,000) (Twitter).
The cargo, hidden in sixteen sacks, was worth just over 216 million naira (about $506,000) (Twitter).

“After proper examination, my export officials found that they were male donkey genitalia. This is the first time we have seized this type of item. We will not allow such illegal wildlife trade thrive under our supervision,” added Dangaladima.

The cargo, concealed in sixteen sacks, was worth just over 216 million naira (about $506,000).

CRUEL TRADE IN DONKEYS

Last June, Nigeria, which prohibits the export of this type of material, already seized more than 2,800 donkey skins that were allegedly to be illegally trafficked to China for use in traditional medicine.

The international trade of donkey body parts to meet demand from China, where millions of animals are slaughtered each year for a gelatin (ejiao) highly appreciated in traditional medicine, could push the species to extinction, according to organizations around the world.

The donkey penises were seized at Ikeja's Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria (AFP).
The donkey penises were seized at Ikeja’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria (AFP).

Given the shortage of donkeys in the domestic market due to over-exploitation, the Asian giant has resorted to the African continent in recent years.

Several African countries, such as Niger, Burkina Faso or Senegal, have prohibited the export of donkey parts to China after dozens of thousands of horses were slaughtered for their skins.

EFE Agency.

Look also

Look also

Look also

GML

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach15 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

They criticize gestures of King Carlos III during the signing of the royal document

4 mins ago

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin tours Scotland

26 mins ago

The Ukrainian flag flies in areas near the Russian border

2 hours ago

Death Queen Elizabeth – latest: Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh as thousands line the streets

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button