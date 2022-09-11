They found in an airport 7,000 donkey penises that were going to be exported

Some 7,000 donkey penises that were to be exported to Hong Kong were requisitioned at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, in the Nigerian state of Lagos (south), the Nigerian Customs Service reported.

“After the interception of the 7,000 donkey male genitaliaimporters falsely declared these illegal wildlife parts as bull genitalia,” customs controller Sambo Dangaladima told reporters.







The cargo, hidden in sixteen sacks, was worth just over 216 million naira (about $506,000) (Twitter).

“After proper examination, my export officials found that they were male donkey genitalia. This is the first time we have seized this type of item. We will not allow such illegal wildlife trade thrive under our supervision,” added Dangaladima.

The cargo, concealed in sixteen sacks, was worth just over 216 million naira (about $506,000).

CRUEL TRADE IN DONKEYS

Last June, Nigeria, which prohibits the export of this type of material, already seized more than 2,800 donkey skins that were allegedly to be illegally trafficked to China for use in traditional medicine.

The international trade of donkey body parts to meet demand from China, where millions of animals are slaughtered each year for a gelatin (ejiao) highly appreciated in traditional medicine, could push the species to extinction, according to organizations around the world.







The donkey penises were seized at Ikeja’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Nigeria (AFP).

Given the shortage of donkeys in the domestic market due to over-exploitation, the Asian giant has resorted to the African continent in recent years.

Several African countries, such as Niger, Burkina Faso or Senegal, have prohibited the export of donkey parts to China after dozens of thousands of horses were slaughtered for their skins.

EFE Agency.

Look also

Look also

Look also

GML