They found the body of an Ecuadorian woman who had been missing in Atlanta for more than a month | International | News

The mother of Ecuadorian Saraí Llanos Gómez, 19, confirmed to a media outlet that a representative from the Foreign Ministry notified her that her body was found.

Llanos had been missing since June 14 after refusing to accept a job as a sex worker that a friend suggested in Atlanta, United States. The Guayaquil native had arrived in that country less than a year ago and worked as a waitress before discovering the new job in the town to which she had been tricked.

➡️ They confirm the death of the young Ecuadorian Saraí Llanos Gómez. ➡️ The Hispanic would have disappeared after telling her mother that she had refused to work as an escort. Inform @VILMATARAZONA pic.twitter.com/DlmVTYLXvo – Univision News (@UniNoticias) July 26, 2022

Saraí did not accept and complained to those who took her and threatened to denounce them. “After that, we no longer know anything about her; she disappeared from the hotel where she was staying, ”said her mother Gardenia Gómez, according to a statement from the organization 1800migrante.com.

According to Univisión, Gómez confirmed that her daughter was found dead near a Georgia lake and that they had taken her fingerprints to confirm that it was her. “She is already, I think, about a month dead.”

Gómez currently cares for two minors, Sarai’s children.

The Foreign Ministry spoke on Tuesday night where it regretted the fact and indicated that they will continue to provide accompaniment and support to the family. (YO)