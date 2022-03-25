They gather 64,000 signatures to expel gymnast Alina Kabaeva, alleged lover of Vladimir Putin, from Switzerland

Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian citizens circulated a petition to expel from Switzerland Alina Kabaeva, a 38-year-old Olympic gymnast and Alleged mistress of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, from Switzerland. Since its launch two weeks ago, this request has garnered around 64,000 signatures.

The appeal describes Kabaeva as the “Favorite wife of the delusional dictator and war criminal Putin” and urges said woman to leave the mountainous country immediately. She is also described as “an accomplice of the authoritarian regime of the Kremlin”. “Let him meet his Führer on Russian territory”they sentenced.

“We, the citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, who are currently suffering immense suffering, join together to appeal to the Swiss authorities,” begins the petition, published in German, French and English. “Russian political and media figure and former athlete Alina Kabaeva is hiding here”they denounced.

The petition posted on Change.org by Swiss, Belarusian and Ukrainian citizens at the time reached 30 thousand signatures.

The latter refers to the fact that the alleged mother of at least four children not recognized by the Kremlin leader European country would have been installed at the beginning of March. She would be sheltered in a private chalet while Putin launches the offensive against the territory led by Volodomir Zelensky.

The petition continues: “She is the favorite wife of the delusional dictator and war criminal who has been treacherously attacking Ukraine for the last few weeks. She is hiding the consequences of this savage attack. We cannot harbor someone who agrees to destroy the lives of millions”.

Kabaeva is an Olympic gymnast and gold medal winner at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. AFP Agency

They even claim that the gymnast’s stay in Switzerland is “a violation of the neutrality” of the country that “has not been seen since it faced Nazi Germany”. Despite the strong interference that the application obtained, there is no information that validates that Kabaeva reliably resides there .

Faced with this uncertainty, the citizens grouped by the petition urge the Swiss authorities to investigate “very carefully the legal basis on which you are present in your country and that they prove the cleanliness of the funds used for the purchase of real estate in Switzerland, of which this person uses”.

The first existing rumors about the romantic relationship that Putin and Kabaeva began to circulate from 2008. At that time, the gymnast performed as a deputy in the People’s Congress of Russia. As of her relationship with the president, the athlete stopped appearing in the media.

Five years later, Putin made a suggestive statement that hinted at the real possibility of an affair. After parting ways with his wife and former Aeroflot flight attendant, Lyudmila, he said: “I have a private life in which I do not allow interference. I must be respected. I’m not going to let them poke their snotty noses in.”

Rumors of the relationship between Vladimir Putin and Alina Kabaeva began to circulate in 2008. AFP Agency

Surprisingly, in the same year, the gymnast who won gold at the 2000 Summer Olympics He proudly admitted having met a man about whom he summed up: “I love him very much. Sometimes I feel so happy next to him that even some fear runs through my body ”.

Over the years, there have been several occasions when the two have been photographed together. According to the investigations carried out by the opposition Alexei Navalny, Several Russian oligarchs even earmarked gifts, money and other assets on behalf of the president for the athlete’s family.

In 2013, the Kremlin leader separated from his wife and former Aeroflot flight attendant, Lyudmila. After his divorce, speculation grew regarding his affair with the gymnast. AFP Agency

Already between 2020 and 2021, Kabaeva was rarely seen walking the streets of Moscow, her place of residence. In most occasions, she was surrounded by guards armed with machine guns and who followed her at all times, even to sit down to have a simple cup of coffee.

The most recent of her public appearances occurred in December 2021, when she was part of the “Divine Grace” rhythmic gymnastics tournament.

In the last week, he spoke about the sanctions imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Russia. After the organization announced that the Russian team was not going to participate in the Paralympic Games in Beijing, the gymnast commented: “They did not care and did not take out of the competition any country that participated in the destruction of hundreds of thousands of civilians in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria. But they did get angry with Russia.”