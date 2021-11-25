They gave him something, took him in the car

Jos Verstappen recounted what he saw on the track in the Brazilian GP accusing Lewis Hamilton, rival of his son Max for the Formula 1 World title, of having received something strange from his trainer before the start.

There war on and off the track between Red Bull and Mercedes with the rise of the stakes it becomes even more incandescent. With the two world titles still in the balance (both the drivers ‘one between Verstappen and Hamilton and the constructors’ one) two races to go mutual accusations in the Formula 1 paddock are wasted: on the one hand the German team led by Toto Wolff tried to penalize the Dutchman for the maneuver on Hamilton in Brazil (however, the FIA ​​rejected the request for review), on the other the Austrian team first with Helmut Marko and then with Christian Horner he raised several suspicions about the regularity of the Briton’s W12 which he impressed in the Brazilian GP.

Last to enter the dispute between the two teams with a straight leg, he also thought about it Jos Verstappen, former F1 driver but above all father of the current leader of the 2021 World Championship, who in addition to insisting onirregularities of the rear wing of the Mercedes he let himself go to some heavy accusations against Lewis Hamilton. According to Max Verstappen’s father, in fact, before the Interlagos race, there would have been a shady passage of something unlawful between his trainer (Angela Cullen) and Lewis Hamilton who would then take what he received with him into the cockpit of his car:

“In Brazil Hamilton, through pressure in his hands, received something from his trainer and then got back in the car and lowered himself into the cockpit. – Jos Verstappen told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf –. If we add it all up, there is something strange. Max had no chance against him“.

Words, those of Jos Verstappen, which inevitably have sparked several controversies among those who shouted scandal accusing Hamilton, without any evidence, of taking drugs before the race and who instead pointed out that it is likely that what the trainer would have passed to the British was most likely none other than theelastic that he uses before lowering himself into the cockpit to tie his hair.