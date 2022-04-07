They give clues to Alexis Vega’s new destiny outside of Chivas: Unintentionally wanting?

The Herd attacker still does not sign his signature on the new contract, so there is no certainty that they will continue beyond 2022.

The future of Alexis Vega has become the main concern for the fans of Club Guadalajara as long as he does not renew his contract and now one of his possible destinations has come to light due to a publication that His partner in the Mexican National Team, Erick Gutiérrez, made it on social networks.

The board of the Sacred Flock still hasn’t convinced the Gru to sign his contract extension. and with it everything indicates that it will not continue in the Perla Tapatia once his labor agreement ends in December of this yearbut it will not be until after the summer that he can negotiate with other clubs, as established by the FIFA regulations.

For his part, on his Instagram account “Guti” published an image with Alexis Vega and an hourglass that aroused the suspicion of the fans about the possibility of accompanying him at PSV from Holland, a club with which the people of Guadalajara recently made an agreement and the possibility that the striker is one of the first transfers to the Netherlands, for there is nothing confirmed.

Why hasn’t Alexis Vega renewed with Chivas?

the versions are manybut the reality is that only Gru knows what is stopping him from extending his agreement with Guadalajara. On the one hand, there is the issue of salary.which is intended to be doubled, that is, about two million pesos a month, however this is not official either.

On the other hand, there are the supposed offers that will be made to him from Europe so that he fulfills his dream and there is a possibility that Rayados de Monterrey fulfill all your requests not only economic but sports, with which the gunner remains in the dilemma of continuing as rojiblanco or changing the scene as soon as possible.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!