They give Pokémon counterparts to Charm characters

We get an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokemon.

In the list below, we can take a look at a series of pairings that have been carried out since ScreenRant recently. They have searched for Pokémon counterparts for the characters in the movie Charm from Disney. The result, if you have seen the tape, will undoubtedly surprise you by how well they fit together.

We leave it below:

Mirabel – Meloeta for their shared passion for music and the intention to help

Luisa – Machoke for the strength that characterizes them

Isabella – Shaymin for her ability to make flowers sprout

Juliet – Chansey because they can both heal

Dolores – Audino because they both have an extraordinary sense of hearing

Camilo – Zoroark for his abilities to transform into other forms

Pepa – Castform for her ability to control the weather

Antonio – Herdier, as they both have a special connection to animals/other Pokémon

Alma – Pyroar for her connection to fire and protection of her litter

Bruno – Xatu and the possibility that they see the future

What do you think?

