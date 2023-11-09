They go after Timbaland for asking Justin Timberlake to “suppress” Britney Spears

The comment came during an interview held at 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center in late October, when ‘Cry Me a River’, the tune she created for Justin, became popular again due to the release of Britney Spears’ book.

Music producer Timbaland is in controversy after a joke he made when he told Britney Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake that he should ‘put pressure’ on the singer following the release of her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ . ,

“She’s going crazy, isn’t she? I wanted to call JT, ‘Dude, you’ve got to put a muzzle on that girl,'” he said, which surprised many people.

The negative criticism on social networks did not wait long after the interview aired this week.

“Men want to silence and isolate anyone who spreads the truth about themselves or their friends, especially about people with disabilities,” wrote one X user.

Following the controversy, Timbaland did a live broadcast on TikTok to apologize and retract his statement as he mentioned that the so-called ‘Princess of Pop’ had the right to talk about whatever she wanted and she It was a mistake to comment..