They go hard against Christian Nodal for his latest statements about Belinda: so she was not guilty of anything?

After the last statements that Christian Nodal gave Televisa Espectaculos the public has been divided again, but now they are divided in that they do not understand him and in considering that then all the negative speculations against Belinda were never correct.

He said that everything that has been said about money does not hide the truth, that much of what has been said is something like made-up stories that are told as if it were the obsolete reality about the two of them. He declared that everything that both of them showed to the world, of a lot of love and beautiful moments, that is what remains.

The singer said that today he is fine, and he hopes the same for Belinda. Later the interviewer called him a gentleman for not wanting to talk more about the most private aspects of what was his love relationship with the singer.

After the singer’s statements, the public has made in this post of Televisa Shows. First they point out that they do not understand him because he speaks strangely. And then the attacks continue because of how he to some extent led with his initial comments, at the end of the relationship, that public opinion discredited Belinda.

These are the comments that Christian Nodal is receiving: “And the people so much that they f*cked and the gossips in the press too. No money, no drama. That’s because of jealousy of him, because of Belinda’s projects”, “Is that for gentlemen? Let’s not romanticize realities either”, “Because of the comments that she wrote in an irresponsible way, without finding out first and believing everything to the Mom, it was that they went against Belinda and this means that she is to blame“, “And what does he get out of saying that after how badly they treated Belinda, it seems hypocritical to me, but anyway, there he and his conscience. Belinda is better now”, “I would have said that from the beginning, not right now. He allowed them to speak the worst about her -Belinda- and he never said anything“.

