They got engaged? Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing a diamond ring

UNITED STATES-. It’s time for fans of Benifer 2.0 get excited, since apparently Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They finally got engaged. According to the new photos captured by the paparazzi of TMZOn Monday, April 4, while the star was furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter Emme, she was seen wearing a large diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand.

Apparently lopez I would not really want the news to come to light, since in some of the captures it seems that the artist seems to want to hide the ring while turning the diamond and hiding it inside her palm. However, between the fact that it is on the ring finger and the testimonies that indicated that the couple would like to get married, there is not much room for doubt.

This would be the second engagement between lopez Y Affleck, as the couple canceled the first one in 2004 due to the large amount of attention their relationship received. In mid-2021, the duo met again and rekindled their romance. Since then, although they now choose to keep a lower profile, they have been seen sharing their time together in every free space of their busy schedules.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought a house in Los Angeles

It’s been several months now that engagement talks have become more and more frequent between the couple, a source close to the couple recently pointed out. lopez Y Affleck. Since then the rumors have only grown. “Ben and Jen are looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together and knowing that they were meant to be together. There is a compromise on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation,” she expressed.

The couple would also like to live together, as they recently bought a $55 million Bel-Air mansion together. “They spend every night together when they can, and having this house will make it easier. It’s the next step in their relationship and since they’re engaged for the long term, they can’t wait to have a home together,” shared another source, which would explain the journey of lopez for furniture stores.