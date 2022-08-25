They grant pure and simple freedom to the actor Andrés Castillo, accused of coercing a minor

to the actor Andres Castillo, accused of sexual coercion against a minor under 14 years of age, was granted this Wednesday freedom pure and simple.

The decision was accepted by Judge Francisco Rodríguez Consoró as a result of evaluating the evidence of the interview conducted with the infant via the Gessell camera.

Castillo’s legal representative, Manuel Moquete, announced after the hearing that in the case no criminal type was configured and that the magistrate had made a correct decision.

“The judge analyzed all the pieces of evidence, obviously the thoughts of the minor, the mother and even the media, if a person is going to do or could have done, it does not constitute a criminal type, under Dominican justice, the magistrate has acted correctly”, indicated the legal defender of the accused.

Likewise, the jurist assured that there is no longer a case, and that they will evaluate later if they will countermand the plaintiffleaving it as a possibility.

The case of Andres Castillo

The case was denounced by the mother of the minor in the program “The Report with Alicia Ortega”.

The woman, who did not reveal her name, assured “El Informe” with Alicia Ortega (Color Vision, channel 9), that she met Castillo at a work event where she was with her daughter and after that moment the Dominican wrote to her on Instagram to make him the proposal to play a role in a tape.

According to the mother, who is also an actress, Castillo invited her 14-year-old daughter to participate in a supposed casting. Nevertheless, urged her to go alone without the company of her parents

Now it is expected that the resolution of freedom of the accused will come out, meanwhile the transit prison of the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva will continue.