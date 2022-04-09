They guarantee agreements so that “all students” of Medicine carry out their final internships « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

Versus the uncertainty raised by the Student Center Higher School of Medicine regarding difficulties in carrying out the obligatory final practices of the career, authorities of the institution guaranteed that “all agreements are in process” and that “all the students” will be able to develop this key stage of their training both in public hospitals in Mar del Plata and in other municipalities in the region.

“All sixth-year students of the Compulsory Final Practice have their places guaranteed”affirmed to THE CAPITAL Adrian Alasino, director of the Superior School of Medicine of the National University of Mar del Plata.

This week, the Center for Medicine Students questioned that, as a result of the “lack of agreements” with public hospitals in the city, around a hundred students in the sixth and final year of the career he had to carry out his internships in other municipalities or be divided among “few quotas” in some private clinics.

The person in charge of the School of Medicine took, above all, tranquillity to the student body, indicated that there are around 107 students in a position to start their internships and guaranteed that “everyone is guaranteed their place” as a result of “various agreements that are in process” with the General Interzonal Acute Hospital (HIGA), the Maternal and Child Hospital, some clinics and a dozen municipalities in the regionwhich they would offer in turn accommodation, food and also a personalized follow-up.

“It is a very high number of students and the city cannot accommodate all the placesbut thanks to the will of the municipalities of the region and the work carried out with due anticipation, we have a very wide offer with 12 municipalities that will have Medicine studentsAlasino said.

Next, he clarified that the School “has worked hard in this situation” so that those who carry out their internships outside of Mar del Plata not only have their place secured, but also “They are guaranteed accommodation and food during the week” based on agreements reached with municipalities such as Alvarado, Lobería, Pinamar, Necochea, Villa Gesell or Maipú, among others.

Likewise, Alasino dismissed the claim of the Student Center regarding agreements at the local level being “only with private clinics” and assured instead that “For more than eight months agreements have been signed” with the HIGA and the Materno Infantilbecause training in the public sphere “directly targets the public health system”.

However, “This type of proposal is striking and what happens with the Student Center is unfortunate, I would not like to think that there are other intentions behind it”, commented the director of the School in relation to the claim of political space at the head of the conduction.

“It’s not good to generate this kind of restlessness and anxiety in seniors. They all know that the agreements are in process and that places are guaranteed with the participation of the School and a personalized follow-up of each student”, remarked the person in charge of the institution and clarified that in the faculties of Medicine of the rest of the country “the practices are done in different cities but without this follow-up” and, in addition, “Students have to find a place for themselves.”

Beyond all controversy, Alasino confirmed that progress is being made in the signing of agreements with institutions in Mar del Plata and municipalities that, through agreements with mayors and health secretaries, will include accommodation and food for students during the weeks that should do the practices.

The process of the Compulsory Final Practices, a key and definitive step for the training of future doctors, lasts ten monthswith rotation by different specialties every two weeks and a work schedule of eight hours a day, from Monday to Friday, in addition to a shift every fifteen days.

The next April 18ththe director anticipated, the places will be distributed. “Everything is already organized and there is a third of the students who have chosen to go to other municipalities, where they are offered very good facilities and are anxiously awaiting our students with tutors”, he specified.

Finally, Alasino considered that “It is not fair to bring concern on a subject that is fully coordinated” and although he considered “healthy and natural” the coexistence of different political factions among the students, he asked that the “partisan political aspects be kept out of these issues.”