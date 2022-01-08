Tech

They hacked TheShow YouTube channel

TheShow YouTube channel was hacked and changed its name to MicroStrategy USA. “We are in contact with Google to solve the problem,” explains the comic duo.

2022 doesn’t start well for TheShow, the popular Italian youtuber group made up of Alessio Stigliano and Alessandro Tenace. In the last few hours, their YouTube channel seems to have been targeted by some hackers, who have taken control of the profile by cutting out the rightful owners. Now the channel has changed its name to “MicroStrategy USA“and for several hours he showed a live video whose contents obviously did not belong to the real youtubers, who promise:” We are in contact with Google to solve the problem “.

The problems seem to have started on the evening of January 7, when the channel fell into the hands of a group of hackers. “As you told us, following a cyber attack our YouTube channel was compromised” reads the stories posted on the profile Instagram official. A message also appeared in the community section of the channel, where the youtubers managed to publish a text explaining that “at this moment it is in the hands of other people who have changed the name of the channel, published live and gradually started to delete all the our videos “.

The youtubers explain that they are already in contact with Google to recover the channel and that the company has “a complete backup of the channel, with all the videos, views, likes and comments” which will then be restored in case the hackers were to delete them. . “Obviously some of you not recognizing the channel, have unsubscribed, we ask you not to and wait for the situation to be resolved “they continue, adding that the hackers do not have access to the billing data of the channel subscribers. Obviously, until the profile is restored, it is better not to perform any action requested in live or within content posted by hackers under a false name.

