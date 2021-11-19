They had robbed Kim Kardashian, twelve of them indicted

PARIS – Five years after the spectacular blow against American celebrity on vacation in Paris, Kim Kardashian, twelve people have been indicted by French justice.

The robbers, some of whom escaped by bike, managed to steal from the mega-millionaire “reality star” several gold and diamond jewels, as well as a ring worth 4 million dollars. The total amount of the loot is estimated at around 6 million euros, according to the indictment consulted by France Presse.

In the night between 2 and 3 October 2016, Kardashian, 36, was robbed by several men, some of whom dressed as policemen, in a luxury suite located in rue Tronchet, a few steps from the Madeleine Church, in the center of Paris. Kardashian was in those autumn days in the French capital to participate in Fashion Week. Two thieves threatened her with a gun to her head before tying her up and locking her up in the bathroom. News that went around the world.

Described as “old-fashioned” criminals, the alleged perpetrators are suspected of having carried out the most important robbery of the last twenty years in France to the detriment of a private individual. At the end of a five-year investigation, the judges in charge of the dossier decided today that these twelve people, eleven men and one woman, will be tried for “armed robbery in an organized gang”, as well as “kidnapping and kidnapping” of persons and “criminal association”.

The alleged leader of the gang, Aomar Ait Khedache, aka “Omar the Elder”, born in 1956, told investigators that he had entrusted the stolen diamond to a person whose identity he did not disclose and that he had melted the jewels in gold. Together with his accomplices Didier Dubreucq (known as ‘Blue eyes’) and Pierre Bouianere, “Omar the Elder” has long been known in French banditry: the three were in fact already convicted in the 80s and 90s for aggravated theft, robberies and trafficking of narcotics.