they had stolen a watch intended for the Ballon d’Or 2021 Lionel Messi

It is a long-term collective work, a shadowy effort as PJ investigators like it, which resulted on October 10 in fourteen coordinated arrests throughout the country, including the country of Montbéliard. Specialized in this kind of sensitive cases, the Nancy JIRS orchestrated this investigation exploring the workings of organized crime in France. On November 3, 2021, a first watchmaking company located in the Swiss Jura had been attacked by a hooded and armed commando, who had not hesitated to take the entire family of the manager hostage. The criminals left with 70 kilos of precious metal and two Purnell brand watches, intended for the Ballons d’Or 2021, Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas. The next day, two vehicles used for this night raid were found charred in a forest near Belfort.

Pontarlier police opened fire thirty times Same ambition, same modus operandi, two months later: on January 6, 2022, a Swiss boss was taken hostage with his pregnant companion, heading to the company located in Le Locle. The plan was derailed when the attackers were put to flight by private security agents. Two members of the commando, on the run on the French side, then came face to face with police officers from Pontarlier. At the end of a chase, the police fired 34 times on the car of the robbers, finally arrested, indicted and then imprisoned.

A cooperation of several French and Swiss services On the investigation side, this double arrest served as an accelerator. The Besançon PJ benefited from the help of their counterparts in Lyon, Dijon, the central office in Paris and of course the Swiss authorities to, month after month, tighten the noose around this organized band, mainly based in Rhône-Alpes. The wave of arrests carried out on October 10 mobilized 60 investigators, supported by the Raid and the BRI. “Several cars, three stolen weapons, and narcotics were seized during a search,” said Nancy JIRS in a press release.

The six respondents aged 23 to 51 At the end of the police custody, five men and a woman aged 23 to 51 were presented to the investigating judge, then indicted for criminal association. Two of them were also indicted for the Le Locle extortion attempt. While investigations continue, these six new suspects have been remanded in custody.

