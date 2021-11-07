They hand over their baby to the US military for fear of the Taliban, a newborn who has disappeared into thin air in Kabul

It was last August 19 when, in the midst of a chaotic crowd crowded outside the airport of the capital of Afghanistan in search of an escape route, the two parents made that decision of a split second in the belief that they could save the child but who has now turned out to be their nightmare.

Archive image

An almost instinctive decision in the face of the fear of the Taliban they conquered Kabul but which they now regret as one of their biggest mistakes because of that theirs just two months old son entrusted to the hands of US soldiers they have not heard anything more. It is the heartbreaking story of the ordeal faced by two Afghan parents, Mirza Ali Ahmad and his wife Suraya, who subsequently managed to leave the country but who have since received no news of their youngest son, little Sohail. According to their account, it was last August 19 when, in the midst of a chaotic crowd thronging outside the airport of the capital of Afghanistan in search of an escape route, they made that decision of a split second in the belief that they could put rescued the child but instead has now turned out to be their nightmare.

That day the couple, accompanied by their five children, had headed for the Kabul airport like many thousands of other people, also because they had the necessary requisites to be able to leave the country aboard one of the departing military flights. As they told Reuters, they wanted to leave with the Americans with whom the man collaborated during the stay of the US forces in the country but, in front of the wall of soldiers and the crowd, they feared for the safety of the child and then they decided to pass that little bundle to a military man. From that moment on, however, they have lost all trace of him. Not even when they finally landed in the US did they manage to get any information on the baby or the milestone who took it over.

The two, who are now in Fort Bliss, Texas, with other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled somewhere in the US, said they heard an American soldier, standing on a high fence, ask if they needed help. At that point they handed over the little soldier to that soldier, imagining that they would soon arrive at the entrance, which was only 5 meters away. However, it took the family more than half an hour to cross the airport fence and once inside, they were unable to locate Sohail. The couple has now launched a public appeal in the hope that someone can provide useful information for the finding of the child