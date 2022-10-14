they have already started celebrating Halloween (video)

This October 13, Kylie Jenner shared a video with Hailey Bieber.

It’s hard to wait for Halloween for some celebrities. Kylie Jenner, youngest of the Kardashian clan, and Hailey Bieber, recent founder of Rhode, have already started the festivities of this month dedicated to horror. On the program: eccentric disguises for a banal outing.

In a TikTok video shared by Travis Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are filmed on their way to a pizzeria. For the occasion, the two young women wore black dresses, long satin gloves and…completely green makeup. “Why is everyone staring at us? jokes Kylie Jenner on the video. ” I do not know. We are dressed very normally,” her friend replies.

Friends since adolescence

On Instagram, Hailey Bieber shared a shoot done during this Halloween night before time with Kylie Jenner. In a photo shared by Justin Bieber’s wife, Kim Kardashian’s little sister appears lying in a bathtub, her green makeup covering her entirely.

Close since adolescence, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber can count on a solid friendship. At her wedding to Justin Bieber in 2018, the model had invited her friends from the clan…

