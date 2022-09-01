They have been all the couples of Leonardo DiCaprio | PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most outstanding actors in Hollywood who always makes people talk for his incredible performances, and although the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ has tried to keep his love life private, this has not been possible.

It is not a secret at all DiCaprio has a long history of ex-girlfriends, all beautiful and very young women. For a long time there has been a rather controversial urban myth that says that you can not date women older than 25 years.

A rule that he was about to break after spending four years with the Argentine model and actress Camila Morrone, 23 years younger than him and whom he met in December 2017. She seemed to be the absolute winner of the Oscar winner’s heart , nevertheless the breakup occurred two months after his 25th birthday.

So far the reasons for the unexpected (although not so) breakup have not been revealed, however this makes it clear that the list of ex-girlfriends continues.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-partners

Bridget Hall

The first romance that we met the actor was in 1994 with the model from Arkansas. They met at a party in Los Angeles and were together for a few months.

Naomi Campbell

Theirs was quite hermetic, because it was difficult to capture them together, however close sources always said that it was a very intense romance which ended in 1995 due to their professional commitments, he was shining in Hollywood and she was on the catwalks.

Kristen Zhang

With Kristen he was not afraid to go out in public, the then couple came to hold hands at the premiere of Romeo and Juliet (1996) starring DiCaprio. It is said that the character of the actor did not end up liking the actress and that is why they ended.

Helena Christensen

His romance with the model was quite fleeting, on the eve of the premiere of ‘Titanic’ which brought DiCaprio to stardomTherefore, there are not many photos of both together.

amber valetta

It is said that the actor became obsessed with the model after seeing her on the cover of a magazine, however, when he got her phone number and they started dating, their love did not last more than two months.

Eva Herzygova

The former Bon Jovi drummer and DiCaprio began dating in 1998, they met on the set of ‘The Man in the Iron Mask’, but sadly it didn’t last more than the months of recording.

Gisele Bundchen

Before being the wife of Tom Brady, the superbodelo and the actor were dating for five yearsbeing one of the Oscar winner’s longest and most stable relationships, they even got engaged, however it all ended in 2005.

Raphael’s Bar

After breaking up with Bündchen, DiCaprio fell in love with another very famous model with whom he was on and off for six yearsbut it all ended in 2011 due to the distance and his professional commitments.

Anne Vyalitsyna

In one of these breaks that occurred with Rafaeli, the actor spent a summer with this Russian model in Ibiza, however, it did not prosper.

Blake Lively

Her 2011 romance with Blake was quite high-profile, at the time the actress played Serena Van Der Woodsen in ‘Gossip Girl’ and she was the favorite of the press, however hers did not last long.

Erin Heatherton

The model and the actor met on the set of ‘The Great Gatsby’, this was also a fleeting romance that failed to take off completely.

Tony Garrn

The German model and DiCaprio were dating for about a year, they were publicly captured, but it is not clear why they ended.

kelly rohrbach

With the actress and model, the relationship was a little faster, they even came to live together, although they ended up breaking up shortly after.

Nina Adgal

They met at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and met again in Malibu a few months later, but when they started dating, it didn’t last more than two months.

Camila Morrone

In 2018 he began his relationship with the Argentine model, the relationship looked quite good, both were discreet and it was said that they got along quite well. They made their official appearance in 2020 at the Oscar Awards, however we do not understand what happened between them that they decided to end.