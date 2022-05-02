They have been friends for 30 years and we never imagined what Julia Roberts and Sean Penn achieve working together

Since they had never worked together and often appear at ceremonies or events at the same time, few would know that Julia Roberts Y Sean Penn They have been friends for more than 30 years. Close friends, those you have known all your life, you talk to them in the kitchen of your house, chatting and laughing at the same nonsense. But less did we know or imagine that they share such a natural chemistry that, added to the talent of both, translates into pure magic in front of the cameras.

That magic captures it Gaslite, the new StarzPlay series that marks the first time they work together and where they form such an explosive tandem that it makes us wonder why they took so long.

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in ‘Gaslit’ (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle; © 2021 Starz Entertainment)

Penn and Roberts play John and Martha Mitchell, Richard Nixon’s presidency attorney general and his wife. She was the first person to publicly raise the alarm about the president’s involvement with Watergate. In this way, the series captures the scandal from within the couple, showing a volatile marriage in the face of Martha’s openly opinionated mind in front of the press, romantically passionate and deadly extreme in their fights. And precisely due to their different visions regarding the president and the political scandal -in which John Mitchell was fully involved- the series delves into the relationship as the common thread of the story, where the actors capture the natural chemistry of that friendship forged over more than three decades in all facets of the couple.

And that magical chemistry is the main trump card in favor of Gaslite, since we are facing a series irregular, which does not end up being in one genre or another – just as it plays with political satire it suddenly becomes a thriller or drama – but which shines thanks to the fact that Roberts and Penn turn the friendship they have had for years on stage invisible of their interpretations.

So we see a Sean Penn completely unrecognizable under makeup and prosthetics on his face, neck and body,chasing his wife around the house, dancing and kissing her with an intimate look that transmits complicity and affection, the kind that are formed over time. We see him crawling on the floor in games of seduction while Roberts laughs and humors him with the same physical complicity. Even his fights convey that trust forged over the years by turning physically extreme with mutual slaps. Simply put, it’s a thump so loud it’ll reverberate through your living room. Even they themselves assure that they are so credible due to the trust they have shared for so long.

Read more

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a Twitter video not available due to your privacy preferences

“It was my best performance.” Julia Roberts told SiriusXM when talking about the slaps that appear in the second episode. “Because I kept acting and I didn’t say ‘oh my God, that hurt me’. It was to be dumbfounded.” he added about the slap. A blow that she returns in the scene with the same power. “[Penn] he told me that he thought [la bofetada] It was coming from the shoulder, so I imagine it was strong.” And it is that the actress precisely highlights that the scene would not have turned out the same if it were not for the friendship they share. “Sean and I have known each other since I was a teenager, so I knew I could trust whatever he did.”

And that confidence shows. Julia Roberts, 54, Y Sean Penn, 61, They met when the actress was between 16 and 18 years old (not even she remembers it, but in different interviews she points out that it was between that time). That is to say that they would have met when she was taking her first steps as a young actress, years before jumping to stardom with her first success, Mystic Pizza. By then, Penn would have already appeared in several films, such as bad boys and probably also Men face to face.

According to the actress Pretty Woman, your friend has spent a lot of time “on your kitchen table chatting. “He has seen me laughing, crying, everything ” Sean Penn told Access at the series premiere. It’s more, Julia Roberts described it in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert What “a dream” of mandemonstrating extreme patience on the set of Gaslit spending up to four hours a day in the make-up and prosthetics chair, not even complaining if she felt her body itching when she was unashamed to complain about the wig and prosthetics she wore around her waist because of the heat they gave her.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Julia Roberts and Sean Penn attend CORE Gala: A Gala Dinner to Benefit CORE and 10 Years of Life-Saving Work Across Haiti & Around the World at Wiltern Theater on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala)

“We are very close friends, he is one of my dearest friends” he said on the show. “He is very intelligent […] He cares a lot about cinema, characters, people, humanity…. is incredible”. It is worth noting that she was the first to join the project on the condition that her friend Sean Penn play her husband. The production had no idea if the actor was going to be interested, but luckily she quickly jumped on board to work with her friend for the first time.

That affection that they have shown in the interviews during the promotion of the series is throbbing when you watch the series. Having seen most of its episodes, I can say that those who give it a chance will be captivated by the sequences they share on screen, hoping to see more and more of them as the story progresses.. Thanks to that magical naturalness that transpires in unison, you forget that the series has its flaws and you enjoy it just the same.

Just as Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac made us fall in love with a chemistry also based on a friendship of many years in Secrets of a marriage, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler manage to spread the same likeability of their real life dynamic in their movies and Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet did the same in the past, Sean Penn and Julia Roberts in Gaslit is another example that real-life emotions and relationships can bring a special added magic… even when they’re acting.

Gaslit premieres on StarzPlay starting April 24.

More stories that may interest you: