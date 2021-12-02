“They have forgotten”, as the French explain it – Libero Quotidiano





The Golden Ball assigned by France Football it is now the subject of so much controversy that perhaps it would almost be worth thinking about canceling it. Leaving aside the Lionel Messi-Robert Lewandowski question, with the first who won it thanks to the Copa America won with Argentina and with the second who would have deserved the award in 2020 if it had not been canceled due to Covid, there was a serious forgetfulness on the part of the organizers.





They were rightly honored Diego Armando Maradona And Gerd Muller, two champions who won the Ballon d’Or and disappeared a year ago. France Football honored them with a service and archive images, but also with comments from Messi and Lewandowski. The former obviously considers Maradona an absolute idol, while the latter just this year broke the goal record set by Muller in the Bundesliga after almost 50 years.





All beautiful, except that the organizers have completely forgotten to pay homage Paolo Rossi, who passed away a year ago and who won the trophy in 1982, after the extraordinary World Ride. “I do not want to enter into this type of controversy – said Ferrè, head of France Football – if there is ever a need, I will speak directly with Paolo Rossi’s family”.