”They have heated up; eliminating Real Madrid from the Champions League would change things”

2022-02-23
Kylian Mbappe still not renewing his contract with the PSG. The striker ends his relationship with the club in just four months and with the Real Madrid waiting at his door, although he does not rule out continuing in Paris.
Jerome Rothenformer player of PSGconsiders that all is not lost for the Parisian team and would have options to continue counting on the attacker in statements provided to RMC.
“According to my information, relations have heated up between Kylian Mbappé and PSG. Is a reality. There was a 99% chance that he would leave in August. Today it has gotten so hot that we have reached a 65% chance,” he said. Rothen.
In addition to the economic ones, what can convince the footballer to continue in the French entity is a winning project. In that case, the confrontation against the Real Madrid in the Champions League it is key when deciding. If they eliminate the whites from the competition, Mbappe is more likely to stay.
“What can weigh is the sporting aspect, what comes from the club and especially from PSG’s season. A qualification against Real Madrid could turn things in favor for PSG. It’s important to say it, because the tie hasn’t been won yet,” he assured.
With a market value of 160 million euros, Mbappe is the greatest figure PSG this season and has 22 goals across all competitions after 33 games played, not to mention 16 assists.