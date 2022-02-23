”They have heated up; eliminating Real Madrid from the Champions League would change things”

2022-02-23

Kylian Mbappe still not renewing his contract with the PSG. The striker ends his relationship with the club in just four months and with the Real Madrid waiting at his door, although he does not rule out continuing in Paris.

Jerome Rothenformer player of PSGconsiders that all is not lost for the Parisian team and would have options to continue counting on the attacker in statements provided to RMC.

“According to my information, relations have heated up between Kylian Mbappé and PSG. Is a reality. There was a 99% chance that he would leave in August. Today it has gotten so hot that we have reached a 65% chance,” he said. Rothen.